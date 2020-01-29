Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to report sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.36. Tenneco has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $37.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tenneco by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.