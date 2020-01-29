Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,604 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

