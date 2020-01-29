Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Trading Up 7.7%

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.51, approximately 1,017,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,410,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

The firm has a market cap of $473.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telaria by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

