Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.98, 3,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

