Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.98, 3,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW)
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
