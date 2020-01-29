TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 690.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 35,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.