TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.