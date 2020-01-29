TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $40,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

SIVB stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.83. 31,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,692. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

