TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 58.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.