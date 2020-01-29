TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Natixis raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $86.39. 47,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,646. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

