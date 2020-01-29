TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 41.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,763,620. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,258. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $242.14. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

