TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 101,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,278. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 116.7% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,771,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,199 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

