Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.07

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 95177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.