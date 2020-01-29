Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.96-2.04 for the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

