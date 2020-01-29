TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

