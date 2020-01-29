Swarm (SWM) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $969.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

