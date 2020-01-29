Svb Leerink Comments on Ardelyx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARDX. ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ARDX opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $466.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.