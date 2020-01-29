SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $251.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,286. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

