Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.