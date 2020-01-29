Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Brokerages expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $504.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.19 million and the lowest is $499.97 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $491.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 423,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,683. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $911.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

