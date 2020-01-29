Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

SGY opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGY. CIBC dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

