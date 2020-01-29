Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.76. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 308,251 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 637.17%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

