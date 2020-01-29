SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

MGPI stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $624.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

