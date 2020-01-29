Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 116.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

NYSE:SUN opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

