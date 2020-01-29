Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

