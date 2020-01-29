Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.65. 2,558,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,129,624,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

