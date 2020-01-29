Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 70,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

