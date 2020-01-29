Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 466 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. 13,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $115.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.