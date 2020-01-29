Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 1,214,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

