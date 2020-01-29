Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.71 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,760. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.