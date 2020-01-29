Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.81. 121,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $171.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

