Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,793 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 55.5% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. 7,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

