Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 657,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,045. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

