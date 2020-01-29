Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,212 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after buying an additional 112,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 135,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

