Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $752,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In related news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,202 shares of company stock worth $22,690,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,168. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

