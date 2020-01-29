Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. 67,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,895. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

