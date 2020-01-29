Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,695,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Store Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 221,615 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Store Capital by 118.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,713 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Store Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 691,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

