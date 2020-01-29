Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

