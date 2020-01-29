Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,659 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. 22,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

