Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

