Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.04. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

SYK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 1,702,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.