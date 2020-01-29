Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,028. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

