Strs Ohio Purchases 6,242 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

HR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 38,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 163.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

