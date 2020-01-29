Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,865,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $6,864,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $181.64. 6,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.