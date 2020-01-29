Strs Ohio Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

