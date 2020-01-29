Strs Ohio Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,117 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 18,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

