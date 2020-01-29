Strs Ohio Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after buying an additional 262,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 437,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,121. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

