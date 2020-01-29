Strs Ohio Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 10,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,954. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

