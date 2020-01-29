Strs Ohio Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,021. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBGS. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.