Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.14, approximately 577,589 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 618,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

