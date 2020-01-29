Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 189,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $780.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRI. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

